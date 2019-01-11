Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Scores twice in defeat
Baertschi lit the lamp twice Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 overtime loss to Arizona.
This isn't how it's supposed to go for the Canucks. Baertschi is their assist man, not their point man, and when he's scoring goals, things have either gone really well or really far off-script. Don't count on these types of nights moving forward from Baertschi, but his assists more than make up for his normal lack of goals and make him valuable on most nights.
