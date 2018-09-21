Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Scores two points in win
Baertschi set up Bo Horvat's first goal and jammed home the tying goal, earning a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles split squad on Thursday.
This is what Canucks fans and fantasy owners want to see. When Baertschi and Horvat are connecting with each other, they're both at their best and pay massive dividends for their fans and owners alike. If Baertschi can stay healthy, both players will be better for it this year.
