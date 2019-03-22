Baertschi (concussion) is in contention to play versus Calgary on Saturday.

Baertschi figures to slot into a bottom-six role out of the gate after missing the previous 22 games due to his concussion. Injuries have limited the 25-year-old to a mere 22 outings this season, which could see him miss the 20-point mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he was with Calgary.