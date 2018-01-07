Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Set to return Sunday
Baertschi (jaw) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game in Montreal.
Baertschi returns after missing Vancouver's last 11 games. With 18 points in 30 games prior to the injury, the 25-year-old was on pace to surpass his career-high of 35 points. He's worth a look in most fantasy leagues if an impatient owner sent him to the waiver wire.
