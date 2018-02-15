Baertschi fed teammates Bo Horvat and Michael Del Zotto for goals early on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Florida.

Baertschi is the kind of player who's better in real life than he is as a fantasy player. The Canucks are pleased to have him in their top six, but he doesn't really do much for your fantasy team in that role. His value is mainly depth for fantasy purposes, and that's unlikely to change down the stretch. Play him in good matchups for the time being.