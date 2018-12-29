Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Slated to return Saturday
Coach Travis Green indicated Saturday that Baertschi (concussion) is ready to return to the lineup against the Flames,
Baertschi was considered a game-day decision for Saturday's matchup, but he must be doing well enough to give it a go after more than a month on the sidelines. Stecher got off to a good start to begin the campaign, notching six points in his first 10 games, and will look to pick up where he left off now that the winger is healthy again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...