Coach Travis Green indicated Saturday that Baertschi (concussion) is ready to return to the lineup against the Flames,

Baertschi was considered a game-day decision for Saturday's matchup, but he must be doing well enough to give it a go after more than a month on the sidelines. Stecher got off to a good start to begin the campaign, notching six points in his first 10 games, and will look to pick up where he left off now that the winger is healthy again.