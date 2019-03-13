Baertschi (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Baertschi, who's been sidelined since Feb. 4 due to post-concussion syndrome, still hasn't been cleared to rejoin the lineup, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 26-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before returning to game action, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.

