Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Spotted at morning skate
Baertschi (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's morning skate, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Baertschi, who's been sidelined since Feb. 4 due to post-concussion syndrome, still hasn't been cleared to rejoin the lineup, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. The 26-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before returning to game action, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
