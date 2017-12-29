Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still 1-2 weeks away
Baertschi (jaw) has been skating on his own, but he's still 1-to-2 weeks away from returning to the lineup.
Baertschi's return to the ice is certainly an encouraging development, but he'll likely need to log several full practices with his teammates before being cleared to play. The 25-year-old winger has been a solid source of offense for Vancouver this season, notching eight goals and 18 points in 30 games, so he's worth holding onto in deeper fantasy leagues.
