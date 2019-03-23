Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still day-to-day
Baertschi (concussion) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday night's game against the Flames.
The Canucks reportedly will go with the same lineup that led to a 7-4 triumph over the lowly Senators on Wednesday. It took a while for the team to decide Baertschi wouldn't play in the next contest, meaning he could get an even closer look for possible activation against the Flames on Sunday.
