Baertschi (concussion) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday night's game against the Flames.

The Canucks reportedly will go with the same lineup that led to a 7-4 triumph over the lowly Senators on Wednesday. It took a while for the team to decide Baertschi wouldn't play in the next contest, meaning he could get an even closer look for possible activation against the Flames on Sunday.

