Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still not practicing
Baertschi (concussion) is still not practicing with the team and is not close to a return to game action.
There remains no timeline for Baertschi's return from a nasty hit suffered back on Oct. 24. The 26-year-old had six points in 10 games before going down with a concussion.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not progressing well•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Leaves Wednesday's contest•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Picks up rebound goal•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Five points in last three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...