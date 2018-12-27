Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still unavailable
Baertschi (concussion) will not be in action against the Oilers on Thursday.
Baertschi -- along with Brandon Sutter (shoulder) and Troy Stecher (concussion) -- is reportedly getting close to returning, but coach Travis Green didn't provide a specific timeline for when the trio of injured players might be ready. Baertschi has been out of the lineup since Oct. 24 and will miss his 30th consecutive game due to his concussion.
