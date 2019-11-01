The Canucks recalled Baertschi from AHL Utica on Friday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Michael Ferland is dealing with an upper-body injury, so Baertschi could make his season debut with the Canucks on Friday against Anaheim. The 27-year-old winger has notched two goals and 10 points in seven minor-league contests this season.

