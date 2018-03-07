Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Surfaces on IR
Baertschi (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
The Swiss forward was already diagnosed with a separated shoulder Sunday, as well as the team casting doubt on any chance that he'll play again in 2017-18. A first-round pick of Calgary in 2011, Baertschi's 14 goals and 29 points in 53 games put him on pace to score 21 goals and 44 points over an 82-game season, both career-best rates. Baertschi is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely attract interest from around the league, as well as Vancouver.
