Baertschi (concussion) has been cleared for contact, but he won't be in action against the Stars on Sunday.

This news follows a separate report from Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver, who mentioned that Baertschi made the trip to Dallas and participated in another morning skate. While the Swiss national will miss a 20th consecutive game Sunday, it sounds like he'll be considered for deployment in Monday's road match with the Blackhawks.