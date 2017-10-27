Baertschi scored a pair of power-play goals and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Baertschi was the catalyst for his team's 3-for-6 performance with the extra man, playing a part in all three goals. All five of his previous points this season had come at even strength and Baertschi's never topped seven power-play points in a season, so this power-play success came out of nowhere. With a pair of two-goal performances in his past three games, the Czech forward's raised his fantasy stock tremendously of late.