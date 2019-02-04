Baertschi is under the weather and won't be in the lineup against the Flyers on Monday.

Baertschi may travel back to Vancouver, which would also rule him out against Washington and Chicago on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The club will likely have more information on the winger's status following Monday's contest. In the meantime, Tim Schaller is slated to step into Baertschi's role on the top line.

