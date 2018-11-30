Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Will meet with specialist
Baertschi is scheduled to meet with a concussion specialist in Detroit, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Baertschi hasn't skated since suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against the Golden Knights, and he apparently hasn't made much progress in his recovery since then, either. A more clear-cut timetable for Baertschi's return might be established following his appointment with a concussion specialist, but for now, he should still be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Still not practicing•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not progressing well•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Leaves Wednesday's contest•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Picks up rebound goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...