Baertschi is scheduled to meet with a concussion specialist in Detroit, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Baertschi hasn't skated since suffering a concussion Oct. 24 against the Golden Knights, and he apparently hasn't made much progress in his recovery since then, either. A more clear-cut timetable for Baertschi's return might be established following his appointment with a concussion specialist, but for now, he should still be considered out indefinitely.