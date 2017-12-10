Baertschi left Saturday's game in Calgary after taking a puck to the face and will not return.

Injuries involving pucks to the face are always frightening, but the severity of them can vary widely. Nevertheless, the fact that Baertschi was unable to return to the game is an unfortunate development and anxious fantasy owners will have to wait for an update to get an idea on the timeline for return. The Swiss winger had recorded one point in the seven games prior to Saturday.