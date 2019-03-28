Baertschi will come out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Baertschi has played just twice since returning from his concussion that cost him 23 contests. The winger only skated 12:05 worth of ice time in his most recent affair, and is sitting tonight due to being too tired. Don't be surprised if Baertschi sees limited time, if any, the rest of the way. His health is the main priority, and with the season almost over, he may want to turn his focus to 2019 training camp.