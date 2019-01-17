Canucks' Tanner Kero: Called up from minors
Kero was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun reports.
Kero could slot into the lineup if Bo Horvat (undisclosed) is unable to suit up against the Sabres on Friday. In 43 minor-league outings with the Comets, the 26-year-old Kero racked up 16 goals and 20 helpers, but has yet to log an NHL game this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...