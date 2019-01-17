Kero was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday, Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Sun reports.

Kero could slot into the lineup if Bo Horvat (undisclosed) is unable to suit up against the Sabres on Friday. In 43 minor-league outings with the Comets, the 26-year-old Kero racked up 16 goals and 20 helpers, but has yet to log an NHL game this season.