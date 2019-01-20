Canucks' Tanner Kero: Demoted to AHL
Kero was sent down to AHL Utica on Sunday.
With Elias Pettersson (knee) returning from injured reserve, there was no room left for Kero with the big club. The 26-year-old will return to AHL Utica, where he has 16 goals and 37 points in 43 contests. He'll remain on the short list of call-ups in case of any injuries on the Canucks.
