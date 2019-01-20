Kero was sent down to AHL Utica on Sunday.

With Elias Pettersson (knee) returning from injured reserve, there was no room left for Kero with the big club. The 26-year-old will return to AHL Utica, where he has 16 goals and 37 points in 43 contests. He'll remain on the short list of call-ups in case of any injuries on the Canucks.