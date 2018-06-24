Canucks' Tanner Kero: Traded to Vancouver
Kero was traded to the Canucks on Sunday in exchange for Michael Chaput.
Kero saw action in just eight games at the NHL last season with Chicago, as the bulk of the campaign was spent in the AHL. He'll now head to Vancouver, though despite the move, Kero likely won't see a huge boost in playing time and can be avoided in the bulk of fantasy drafts.
