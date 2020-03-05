Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Achieves 20-goal season
Pearson potted a goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Pearson reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. He also matched his career high in points with 44, doing so in 66 games compared to 80 outings in 2016-17. The 27-year-old winger has added 159 shots, 85 hits and 10 power-play points this year.
