Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Acquired via trade

Pearson was traded for by Vancouver from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for Erik Gudbranson, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Pearson was expected to be the answer for the Pens as a scoring threat on Evgeni Malkin's left wing, but the 26-year-old's continues offensive struggles, 14 points in 44 games, led to him dropping to a fourth-line role and being scratched twice. Without a clear spot in the lineup, general manager Jim Rutherford opted to bolster defensive depth after injuries to Brian Dumoulin (concussion) and Kris Letang (upper body) with the addition of Gudbranson. In Vancouver, Pearson could slot in anywhere for the first to fourth lines.