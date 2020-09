Pearson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

The helper snapped a three-game point drought for the winger. Pearson has four goals, four assists, 35 shots on net and 34 hits through 16 contests. He's been limited to just two points and a minus-1 rating in six games against the Golden Knights, making the 28-year-old a risky addition for DFS lineups ahead of Friday's Game 7.