Pearson scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.

Pearson's tally with 30 seconds left in the third period restored the Canucks' three-goal lead. The winger snapped a five-game point drought in the process. He's up to four goals, three assists, 26 shots on goal and 24 hits through 12 outings.