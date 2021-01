Pearson scored a goal on a team-high six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Pearson capitalized on the work of Nils Hoglander, who stole the puck along the boards and set up the Canucks' fourth and final tally. The Canucks outscored the Senators 16-3 over the now-completed three-game series, and Pearson contributed two goals and an assist in that span. He's up to five points, 21 shots on goal, 11 hits and 14 PIM through 10 contests overall.