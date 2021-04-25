Pearson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
Pearson put the Canucks ahead for good at 13:45 of the third period. The winger has three goals in four games since the Canucks' season resumed. He's up to nine tallies, five assists, 84 shots on net, 41 hits and 24 PIM through 37 contests.
