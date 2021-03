Pearson (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game versus the Senators in the third period, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear how exactly Pearson got hurt, but it was enough to keep him off the ice late in the contest. The 28-year-old winger had just shaken an 11-game point drought with a goal and an assist in two contests prior to Wednesday. More information on his status should be available before Friday's game in Montreal.