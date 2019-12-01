Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Career performance Saturday
Pearson scored twice and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Pearson did a little of everything, assisting on a power-play goal by Tyler Graovac before scoring a shorthanded tally of his own in the first period. Pearson made it a career-best effort with a score and a helper in the second period, both at even strength. The winger finished the game with four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. Pearson's explosive outing gave him seven goals and 17 points in 27 contests this season.
