Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Churns out assist Tuesday

Pearson posted an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Despite the lack of team offense, Pearson still made a decent impact from a fantasy perspective. He's got three goals and five helpers in his last six outings. For the season, Pearson's on 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), 86 shots, 41 hits and 10 PIM in 31 games. The 27-year-old's career high for points is 44, set in 2016-17, but he's got a good chance of topping that mark this year.