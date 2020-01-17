Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Converts empty-net goal

Pearson scored an empty-net tally, fired three shots on goal and dished two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Pearson is up to 13 goals and 35 points in 48 contests. His career high is 44 points, set in 2016-17 with the Kings. The winger has added 119 shots, 66 hits and 20 PIM this season as a viable multi-category producer in fantasy.