Pearson (upper body) might be available for the season finale versus Edmonton on Friday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Based on coach Bruce Boudreau's comments, it seems like Pearson will only get an opportunity to play if a playoff spot is on the line. Regardless, the 29-year-old winger for sure won't play against the Kraken or Kings on Tuesday or Thursday. respectively. While Pearson almost certainly will miss the 40-point threshold, he still managed to produce decent mid-range fantasy value based on his 14 goals and 20 assists in 68 contests.