Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Debuting with new club
Pearson will make his Vancouver debut in Wednesday's road game against Colorado, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet reports.
Pearson was acquired from Pittsburgh right at the trade deadline buzzer Monday, and wasn't able to suit up in the game that day. The 26-year-old has 15 points in 61 games this campaign. Pearson will suit up on the second line with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser and is expected to get power-play time on the second unit.
