Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Dishes pair of helpers

Pearson chipped in two assists and three hits in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.

Pearson's first helper came on a Quinn Hughes power-play goal in the first period, and he added the secondary assist on a third-period tally by Josh Leivo. The two-point effort gives Pearson three in as many games this year, as well as a staggering 14 shots on goal.

