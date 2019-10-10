Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Dishes pair of helpers
Pearson chipped in two assists and three hits in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Kings.
Pearson's first helper came on a Quinn Hughes power-play goal in the first period, and he added the secondary assist on a third-period tally by Josh Leivo. The two-point effort gives Pearson three in as many games this year, as well as a staggering 14 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.