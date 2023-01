Pearson underwent a second surgery on his hand and will be out of action for the rest of the season.

Pearson was injured Nov. 9 versus the Canadiens and had his surgery the following day. While he was expected to miss 4-6 weeks, his hand did not heal properly, requiring another surgery. Pearson had a goal and five points in 14 games before his injury and hopes to be ready for the start of training camp in September.