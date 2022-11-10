Pearson won't return to Wednesday's game against Montreal due to an undisclosed injury.

Pearson had a minus-2 rating, a shot and 4 PIM in the game before his departure. Going into Wednesday's contest, he had a goal and five points in 13 games while averaging 14:03 of ice time. If he misses any games, then Vasili Podkolzin might play a bigger role during that period.