Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Explodes for three points
Pearson scored twice, once into an empty-net, and dished a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Pearson had an assist on Jake Virtanen's first-period goal before scoring a pair in the third. In his last seven games, Pearson has three goals and four helpers. The winger is up to 11 goals and 27 points in 40 contests this year, matching his production from last season in half as many outings. He's on pace for a career year -- his previous high mark is 44 points in 2016-17.
