Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Fills empty cage

Pearson scored an empty-net goal, dished three hits and fired two shots on net in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

The 27-year-old winger has rippled twine four times in his last seven outings. Pearson is up to 21 goals, 45 points, 161 shots and 88 hits in 67 outings.

