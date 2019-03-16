Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine in shootout loss

Pearson scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils on Friday.

Pearson has accumulated two goals and a helper in eight games with the Canucks since a trade from the Penguins. Overall, he's scored 11 goals and added seven helpers in 69 games this season. He's also earned 115 hits, but the physicality isn't likely to be enough to earn attention from fantasy owners.