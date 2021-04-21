Pearson scored twice in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pearson played a starring role in the Canucks' third-period rally. He put them ahead with a power-play goal at 9:48 of the frame, then added an insurance marker less than four minutes later. The 28-year-old winger has eight tallies, 13 points, 77 shots on net, 40 hits and 24 PIM through 35 outings. He's struggled to replicate his 2019-20 form, when he had 21 goals and 45 points in 69 appearances, but Pearson should continue to work in a top-six role.