Pearson supplied an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Pearson connected with J.T. Miller, who found the empty net for the game's final tally. It's been a decent campaign for Pearson considering he's cashed in on six goals and 10 assists through 38 games and 16:22 of average ice time, but there are 200-plus skaters with more points, and you can probably acquire him via free agency in countless fantasy leagues.