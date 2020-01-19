Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Goal and assist in win
Pearson tallied a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Pearson had four shots on goal and two PIM to round out his stat line Saturday. The winger is up to 14 goals and 37 points through 49 games. He's added 123 shots, 67 hits and a plus-5 rating in a top-six role. The 27-year-old has been especially strong of late, with 16 points (six scores, 10 helpers) in 14 outings since Dec. 19.
More News
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Converts empty-net goal•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Notches two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Second straight three-point game•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Explodes for three points•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Tickles twine with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.