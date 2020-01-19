Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Goal and assist in win

Pearson tallied a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pearson had four shots on goal and two PIM to round out his stat line Saturday. The winger is up to 14 goals and 37 points through 49 games. He's added 123 shots, 67 hits and a plus-5 rating in a top-six role. The 27-year-old has been especially strong of late, with 16 points (six scores, 10 helpers) in 14 outings since Dec. 19.