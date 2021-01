Pearson collected an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Pearson provided the secondary assist on the game-winning goal by Nils Hoglander at 8:17 of the first period. The 28-year-old Pearson continues to provide fairly consistent offense from a middle-six role -- he has two goals, four helpers, 21 shots on net and 16 PIM through 11 games this year. He's not the flashiest scorer in Vancouver, but he does enough across categories to help fantasy managers in deeper formats.