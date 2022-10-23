Pearson notched a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Pearson has actually been one of the Canucks' better forwards so far with four assists in six games. That didn't see him escape the doghouse Saturday, logging just 11:32 of ice time. Head coach Bruce Boudreau has already scratched another prominent winger (Conor Garland) amid the team's now six-game losing streak, so Pearson's spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed after the benching. The winger has had some penalty trouble with 10 PIM in six contests, and he's added seven shots on net and seven hits in a middle-six role.