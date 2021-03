Pearson has been held off the scoresheet the past eight contests.

Pearson posted a career-high 45 points in 69 games last season. However, he has just five goals and four assists in 27 appearances this year. His shooting percentage is at 8.3%, a notable decrease from his career average 11.6%. A correction to the norm should mean more goals in the second half of the campaign, but it's unlikely he's able to replicate last year's totals.