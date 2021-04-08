Pearson (lower body) signed a three-year contract extension worth $3.25 million AAV with the Canucks on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Canucks were either going to lock Pearson down with an extension or trade him. The two sides were able to agree to a deal four days before the trade deadline. Pearson was quite impressive last season with 21 goals and 24 assists across 69 games, but he has accrued just six goals and five helpers this season. The 28-year-old has missed the last four games, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go once the Canucks are cleared to play following a COVID-19 outbreak.