Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Key in shootout win

Pearson scored a goal and fired four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Pearson also had the biggest moment of the game, tallying the shootout winner to secure both points in the standings. Pearson has two goals and four points through four games this season, adding 18 shots on goal. If he's still available in fantasy formats, he's worth a look with top-six usage for a surprisingly effective Canucks offense (3.00 goals-per-game).