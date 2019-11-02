Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Leads team in shots

Pearson produced an assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Pearson made himself a regular presence against John Gibson, but he wasn't able to best the goalie. The winger is up to six points and 44 shots through 13 appearances this season while enjoying a top-six role.

