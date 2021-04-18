Pearson (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Pearson is expected to make his first appearance since March 17 as the Canucks take the ice in a game for the first time since March 24. The 28-year-old Pearson has averaged 16:33 of ice time this year, recording six goals and five assists through 33 games.
